Virat Karrna-starrer Nagabandham's post production work progressing at brisk pace: Sources

The striking visual captures the film’s raw scale, cinematic grandeur, and adrenaline-charged action blocks, promising a fully immersive theatrical experience. The film, which is scheduled to hit screens on July 3 this year, is a dream project of director Abhishek Nama. It features actresses Iswarya Menon and Nabha Natesh as the female leads. The movie also features an impressive ensemble cast that includes Jagapathi Babu, Jayaprakash, Murali Sharma, and BS Avinash in supporting roles. The movie explores the hidden secrets of India’s ancient Vishnu temples, specifically focusing on the sacred practice of Nagabandham.

Inspired by recent treasure discoveries at temples like Padmanabhaswamy and Puri Jagannath, the story dives into the captivating mythology surrounding these divine locations and the enigmatic rituals designed to safeguard them. The film brings these age-old mysteries to life with a fresh, modern narrative. Cinematography for the film is by Soundar Rajan S, while Abhe and Junaid Kumar have provided the music.

The film's dialogues have been written by Kalyan Chakravarthy, with Santosh Kamireddy handling the editing. Ashok Kumar has contributed as the art director of the film. 'Nagabandham' is to be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The film, which is fast taking shape as an epic adventure, has the tagline "The Secret Treasure."