Violent, dramatic, and high octane, ‘Sikandar’ trailer paves way for a new wave of Salman Khan actioners

MUMBAI: The trailer of the upcoming Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer ‘Sikandar’ has been unveiled, and it sets the stage for a quintessential Salman Khan entertainer with a generous dose of action, suspense and drama.

The trailer promises a larger-than-life spectacle that is sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. In the trailer, Salman is seen in the titular role, he is a man on a mission. His portrayal of Sikandar is as raw as it is powerful. His trademark larger-than-life persona blends seamlessly with the character’s drive for revenge, love, and justice.

Rashmika captivates the audiences with her charm. Her screen presence is magnetic, drawing attention in every scene. The stunning visuals paired with her natural beauty make her a standout. She adds depth to her character, leaving fans eager to see more.

The film seems poised to be another major success for the producer, who has a proven track record of delivering films that not only entertain but also strike a chord with audiences across the nation.

The film is helmed by A.R. Murugadoss, who is known for ‘Ghajini’. The trailer reflects his skill in creating tension-filled, dramatic moments while seamlessly blending action with emotional depth.

Earlier, the director spoke with IANS, and shared How he navigates the challenges of working with superstars. He said, “For superstars, we have the responsibility to satisfy their fans and the business. So, we can't cheat the fans and we can't show the regular stuff also. With all the big stars, as a filmmaker you have to go with their way but a bit differently. So, that is the challenge. Some dialogues could be lengthy, so before rolling the cameras, we discuss how the information can be conveyed by keeping the dialogue very lean”.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is set to release in theatres on March 30, 2025.