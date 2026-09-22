Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa completes 1,700 days in re-release

CHENNAI: Simbu and Trisha-starrer Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa has completed 1,700 days in its theatrical re-release, setting a record for the longest-running re-release of an Indian film.
Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the 2010 romantic drama was re-released at the PVR multiplex in Chennai's VR Mall, in 2021. The film has continued to be screened at the theatre since then, including special screenings around Valentine's Day.
It is also reported to be the first Indian film to cross 1,500 days in a re-release.
Now, having crossed 1,700 days since its re-release, the film is successfully marching towards the five-year milestone.
Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa follows an aspiring filmmaker (Simbu as Karthik) who goes through the ups and downs of romance when he falls for a Christian woman (Trisha) who says she only wants to be friends. Their relationship does not reach a conventional resolution, making it a memorable plotline.
The film's chartbuster album was composed by AR Rahman, with superhit songs including Hosanna, Mannipaaya and Omana Penne.
Released in February 2010, the film continues to have special theatrical screenings and attract crowds more than a decade after its original theatrical release.
(With inputs from Daily Thanthi)