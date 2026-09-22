Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa completes 1,700 days in re-release

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the 2010 romantic drama was re-released at the PVR multiplex in Chennai's VR Mall, in 2021. The film has continued to be screened at the theatre since then, including special screenings around Valentine's Day.

It is also reported to be the first Indian film to cross 1,500 days in a re-release.

Now, having crossed 1,700 days since its re-release, the film is successfully marching towards the five-year milestone.