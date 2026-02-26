Vin Diesel calls 'Sinners' hands down 'one of the best films of the year'

He took to his official Instagram handle and compiled a heartfelt note expressing his admiration for the movie, which has managed to create history by bagging a total of 16 Oscar nominations.

A proud Vin Diesel shared what the moment truly signifies. "Having seen some great performances and beautifully executed cinematic storytelling, I’d like to take a moment to reflect on one such story…Sinners! Sixteen Oscar nominations. The most in the history of the Academy Awards… Wow, Sidney Poitier would be proud. What was once a door he had to kick open, has now become a stage where filmmakers of color don’t just show up, they literally rewrite the record books. Profound. That is the continuum…(sic)," his Insta post read.