Vimal's 'Vadam' trailer released

Taking to its social media timelines, Masani Pictures, the production house producing the film, wrote, "Proudly presenting the #Vadam Trailer ✨Idhu unmaiya'ana Manjuvirattu sambavam! (This is a real Manju Virattu incident!) Get ready for a high-octane rural action drama. Trailer out now! #VadamFromMarch6th."

The trailer shows Vimal to be a bull owner and that his majestic bull participates in the festive sport of Jallikattu. Soon, we see an aged man looking for assassins to kill someone. He is seen asking for assassins who can take a man's head. The person replying to the old person searching for assassins asks for the identity of the person to be killed. We then see a series of assassination attempts happening but none that succeed. The old man who enquired about assassins to begin with, is shown enquiring even more.