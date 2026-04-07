Vimal, Natty’s Vadam now streams on OTT

The film revolves around the untamed, high-adrenaline world of Manju Virattu.

Talking about the experience, Vimal said, “Working with the bull, especially Pandimuni, was unlike anything I’ve experienced before. There was a real bond that developed over time, it wasn’t acting anymore, it felt lived. On the final day of the shoot, it was honestly emotional for me. This film is very close to my heart because of its rural backdrop and the authenticity of the world it represents.”