Vimal, Natty’s Vadam now streams on OTT

Actors Vimal and Natty’s Vadam that released in theatres last month is now streaming on Sun NXT. The movie, which was appreciated for its humour, is directed by Kenthiran.
The film revolves around the untamed, high-adrenaline world of Manju Virattu.
Talking about the experience, Vimal said, “Working with the bull, especially Pandimuni, was unlike anything I’ve experienced before. There was a real bond that developed over time, it wasn’t acting anymore, it felt lived. On the final day of the shoot, it was honestly emotional for me. This film is very close to my heart because of its rural backdrop and the authenticity of the world it represents.”
His co-star Natty added that Vadam is a movie that is close to his heart. “It tells a story that is deeply rooted in our culture.
It’s not just a film, it’s an experience of Tamil identity and pride. I’m incredibly excited that audiences across the world can now watch it.”