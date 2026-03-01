Vimal: I would prefer to be called a hero with a good heart rather than a mass hero

Participating in the audio release event of his upcoming action entertainer film 'Vadam', Vimal made this statement. Citing the statement of director Moorthy, who had spoken before him that the film had come out really well and that he (Vimal) would go on to emerge a "mass" hero after the film's release, Vimal said, "I don't want to be a mass hero. If I am known as a hero with a good heart, that is more than enough for me. I know what my strengths are."

The actor then went on to say that it was enough for him if God continued to keep him in a position where he was able to give a reasonable profit to the producers who, placing trust in him, had invested in his films.