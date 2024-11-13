Vikrant embarks on quest to find his lost self in Teaser for ‘Zero Se Restart’

MUMBAI: The makers of the upcoming film “Zero Se Restart” starring Vikrant Massey, have unveiled the teaser of the film.

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra took to his social media handles to share the highly- anticipated teaser and wrote in the caption, “Each one of us has a ‘zero’ moment - a point where we truly began, filled with innocence and pure ambition. Let’s all head back and reconnect with our purest selves. Join us on this journey with, Zero Se Restart #ZeroSeRestartTeaser out now. #ZeroSeRestart in cinemas, 13th December!.”

The teaser begins with a simple question- “Jab aapne apna pehela sapna dekha tha toh kya socha tha..? ("When you first dreamt your dream, what did you think?” In the teaser, Vidhu Vinod Chopra could be heard delivering a powerful and inspiring dialogue. Vikrant sets off on an emotional and transformative journey to rediscover his lost identity. The teaser gives us a glimpse into the character's inner turmoil as he grapples with his past, paving the way for a compelling narrative filled with self-discovery and reflection.

With Massey’s quest at the center of the story, “Zero Se Restart” promises to explore themes of personal growth, redemption, and the struggle to reconnect with one's true self.

Speaking about the project, Vidhu Vinod Chopra shared, “Each one of us has a 'zero' moment – a point where we truly began, filled with innocence and pure ambition. This film is a celebration of that dream and a reminder that it's never too late to #Restart.”

The director had earlier mentioned that “Zero Se Restart” will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the making of 12th Fail, emphasizing that it's not a tutorial on filmmaking but rather a crazy and fun story of how everything truly came together.

The forthcoming movie stars Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr in the lead roles.

'Zero Se Restart' will be released on December 13.