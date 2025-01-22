Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 to release on March 27

CHENNAI: The makers of Vikram’s most-anticipated film of 2025, Veera Dheera Sooran have now announced the release date of the film on Wednesday. While the film was speculated to release in January, the team has now officially announced that Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 will release on March 27. Touted to be a commercial entertainer, the movie which is produced by Riya Shibu under her banner HR Pictures and directed by SU Arunkumar of Chittha fame, SJ Suryah, Dushara Vijayan, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Siddique play crucial roles in the film. The movie has been predominantly filmed in and around Tiruttani and sees Vikram playing the role of a provision store owner, who leads a peaceful life with his family. However, as we see in the glimpse, his life takes a turn when he comes across a criminal gang.

The release date announcement has already created anticipation and netizens have been saying that Veera Dheera Sooran might lock horns with Ravi Mohan’s Genie that is aiming for a March 27 release as well. We will have to see if there will be a box-office clash between these films.