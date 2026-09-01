Vikram Prabhu's 'City of Gold' glimpse: The grim story behind every gram of gold!

The glimpse video released begins with government authorities getting a tip off about gold being smuggled into Coimbatore. But then, the magnitude of the whole operation is so huge that even authorities feel that a crime of this proportion is not possible. We hear an officer saying, "Is this cinema for them to smuggle gold in lorries from one state to another?"

Even as gold prices continue to soar consistently, we hear one of the smugglers saying, "There is nothing that is impossible here."

The glimpse video shows that there is a market for gold and the one calling the shots in this market is a person who is intent on acquiring respect. "All those hands here have to salute us in respect," we hear him saying.

Meanwhile, Vikram Prabhu's character is seen working in this market of gold. The glimpse video also features several grim action scenes.