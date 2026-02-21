Vikram announces he is to begin work on four films

Vikram's last release was in March 2025, when director S U Arun Kumar's eagerly awaited action thriller 'Veera Dheera Sooran - Part 2' released. Although the film's release was postponed at the last minute because of a legal issue, the film went on to emerge a superhit when it finally released. The film's success and the support given by the audience left Vikram so overwhelmed that he released a video clip to express his gratitude after it became evident that the film was emerging a success.

Releasing a video clip after a week of the film’s release, Vikram had said, “There is only one life. Turn it into history, said someone with ease. But life... hurls some problem, some curveball at us. We have to face several such issues. “For instance, before Veera Dheera Sooran's release, several people saw the film and expressed awe at the way it had been made. They said that this film would emerge a huge blockbuster. They said it was raw, a mass film and that it would be one of the biggest films of the year. All this made us very excited," he recalled. “However, as you all know. Legal problems cropped up.

The High court said that we couldn't release the film for four weeks. I wanted to somehow take this film to fans. That is because we had all put in so much effort into this film. Be it the producer, the actors or me -- everybody," Vikram explained. “I wanted to do something raw and rustic for my fans. At the same time, I wanted it to be realistic and mass. So, when this film did not release, I found it hard.I decided I had to do something.