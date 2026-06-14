Vikram, Anand Shankar reunite after 10 years as Chiyaan 63 officially rolls

CHENNAI: Nearly a decade after Iru Mugan, actor Vikram and director Anand Shankar have reunited for Chiyaan 63,Actor Chiyaan Vikram has commenced shooting for his 63rd film, directed by Anand Shankar. The makers shared the update on social media with a picture from the launch, writing, “A mighty and memorable start. Team #Chiyaan63 is excited to start shooting for the film.”
Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, the project marks Vikram’s 63rd film. The makers have planned to complete the shoot in a single uninterrupted schedule, with extensive pre-production work already completed. The film features M.S. Bhaskar, Urvashi, Samyuktha Hegde, Riya Shibu, VTV Ganesh, Subash Selvam and Vishnu G in key roles.
Produced by Senthil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan, and presented by TG Thyagarajan, the film has music composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Cinematography is handled by R.D. Rajasekhar, while Rajeevan serves as the production designer.
The announcement of the film had generated considerable buzz among fans, and the commencement of shooting marks the next major milestone for the project. With a successful actor-director combination, a strong technical team and a blend of action, emotion and thrills.