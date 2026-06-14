Vikram, Anand Shankar reunite after 10 years as Chiyaan 63 officially rolls

Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, the project marks Vikram’s 63rd film. The makers have planned to complete the shoot in a single uninterrupted schedule, with extensive pre-production work already completed. The film features M.S. Bhaskar, Urvashi, Samyuktha Hegde, Riya Shibu, VTV Ganesh, Subash Selvam and Vishnu G in key roles.

Produced by Senthil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan, and presented by TG Thyagarajan, the film has music composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Cinematography is handled by R.D. Rajasekhar, while Rajeevan serves as the production designer.