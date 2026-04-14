Vikram-Anand Shankar project to go on floors in May

CHENNAI: While there have been several talks doing the rounds about Vikram’s Chiyaan 63, DT Next brings you the update that the National award-winning actor’s upcoming film with filmmaker Anand Shankar will officially be his 63rd film. This will mark his reunion with the director after Iru Mugan, which released in 2016.
This film is not a sequel but a fresh project. A source in the know told DT Next, “The film will go on floors in the last week of May. The shoot for the project will begin in Chennai or south of Tamil Nadu—probably Madurai and will be filmed across the state.” This collaboration will be bankrolled by TG Thyagarajan of Sathya Jothi Films. The pre-production work is taking place in full swing and an official announcement will be made soon.
There have also been speculations that Vikram’s project with Bodi Rajkumar, which was initially scheduled to be Chiyaan 63 has been dropped due to creative differences. But reliable sources say that the film that was to be made by Shanthi Talkies is still on cards. “For now, Anand Shankar’s project will be Chiyaan 63. Bodi Rajkumar’s film could either be Chiyaan 64 or 65 based on upcoming commitments. However, the project being dropped is a mere speculation and is baseless,” added the source.
Vikram was last seen in Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 that was directed by SU Arunkumar. The film had the actor playing the role of Kaali. The movie went on to attain a cult status for some high-octane performances from Vikram, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Prudhvi.