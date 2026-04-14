Vikram-Anand Shankar project to go on floors in May

This film is not a sequel but a fresh project. A source in the know told DT Next, “The film will go on floors in the last week of May. The shoot for the project will begin in Chennai or south of Tamil Nadu—probably Madurai and will be filmed across the state.” This collaboration will be bankrolled by TG Thyagarajan of Sathya Jothi Films. The pre-production work is taking place in full swing and an official announcement will be made soon.