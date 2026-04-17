Vikram-Anand Shankar cooking big for Chiyaan 63

Also, like we had told you a couple of days ago, this film has been given the working title of Chiyaan 63 while it was Bodi Rajkumar’s project which had the same title previously. The shoot of Vikram-Anand Shankar project will begin in May. The music for the film is composed by Santhosh Narayanan while RD Rajasekar handles the cinematography. Rest of the cast and crew will be officially announced soon by the makers.