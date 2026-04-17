Vikram-Anand Shankar cooking big for Chiyaan 63

CHENNAI: Marking the occasion of Chiyaan Vikram’s birthday, makers of Chiyaan 63 dropped the First Flame teaser of the film on Thursday evening. The second outing of Vikram and filmmaker Anand Shankar is anything but close to Iru Mugan. Contrary to the first collaboration, the second project looks rustic in which the National award-winning actor plays a cook. But not the run-of-the-mill types.
The 78-second dark and suspenseful teaser shows that goons are in search of this cook with a past, and isn't an easy person to deal with. While hand grenades are thrown into a room, we are introduced to Vikram’s character sitting inside a storeroom lighting a beedi. The actor has once again gone for a complete change in the makeover with medium hair and a stubble.
Also, like we had told you a couple of days ago, this film has been given the working title of Chiyaan 63 while it was Bodi Rajkumar’s project which had the same title previously. The shoot of Vikram-Anand Shankar project will begin in May. The music for the film is composed by Santhosh Narayanan while RD Rajasekar handles the cinematography. Rest of the cast and crew will be officially announced soon by the makers.