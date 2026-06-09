Vikkals Vikram's 'Light Weight Baby' unit completes 60 per cent of film's shoot

CHENNAI: If sources in the unit of director K C Guru's upcoming film 'Light Weight Baby', featuring Bigg Boss fame actor Vikkals Vikram in the lead, are to be believed, the team has now completed 60 per cent of the film's shoot and is working at a brisk pace to complete the remaining 40 per cent in the next few days.
For the unaware, 'Light Weight Baby' will mark the acting debut of well known stand up comedian Vikkals Vikram, who shot to fame after his participation in the Tamil television reality show Bigg Boss.
Production stills of the film 'Light Weight Baby' are now doing the rounds on social media with those associated with the team expressing their happiness over 60% of the film's shooting having been been successfully completed.
Sources have disclosed that the unit has completed two major schedules of the film. In all, the team has shot for 30 days until now. While one schedule was at Chennai, the other schedule was at Bangalore. With two major schedules having been completed, the team has confirmed that 60% of the overall production has been taken care of.
It may be recalled that the team was motivated by the positive response they received for the film's title, which was announced some days ago.
Light Weight Baby will feature Aarthi Krishna in the lead along with Vikkals Vikram. The fresh pairing of stand-up comedian Vikkals Vikram and fitness model Aarthi Krishna has generated considerable curiosity among audiences, further raising expectations for the film.
Produced by Hitha Studios, the romantic comedy entertainer is jointly produced by Sagara Sandesh.
The film boasts of a strong technical crew as well. Cinematography for the film is being handled by Pramod Kodiyan, while music for the film is being scored by Saravanan Subramaniam. Editing responsibilities have been assigned to Harish Komme.