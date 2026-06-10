Vikkals Vikram's debut film Light Weight Baby completes 60% of shoot

CHENNAI: Light Weight Baby, which marks the lead acting debut of Bigg Boss fame Vikkals Vikram, have announced that 60 per cent of the film's shooting has been completed. The team also released a new production still from the sets.
Directed by KC Guru, the romantic comedy stars Vikkals Vikram alongside Aarthi Krishna. The film is produced by Hitha Studios, with Sagara Sandesh serving as co-producer.
According to the makers, the film has successfully wrapped up 30 days of shooting across Chennai and Bengaluru, completing two major schedules. Production is progressing, with the remaining portions expected to be filmed in the coming weeks.
The fresh on-screen pairing of stand-up comedian Vikkals Vikram and fitness model Aarthi Krishna has generated curiosity among audiences since the film's title announcement. The makers say the positive response has further boosted expectations for the project.
Light Weight Baby has cinematography by Pramod Kodiyan, music by Saravanan Subramaniam and editing by Harish Komme. More updates on the film are expected to be announced soon.