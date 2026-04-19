Vikkals Vikram debuts as hero with Lightweight Baby

The cinematography for the film will be done by Pramod Kotiyan and Saravanan Subramaniam will compose the music. “I started off as a theatre artiste in 2016 before taking a plunge into stand-up comedy, and my fans have been of immense support to me. They have been constantly checking on me on my upcoming ventures. I always wanted to become a hero but I have never been vocal about it. Now that it has come true with Lightweight Baby and I am happy about it. The story revolves around a stand-up comedian and a bodybuilder. I can’t divulge too much about it now,” Vikkals Vikram said.