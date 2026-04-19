Vikkals Vikram debuts as hero with Lightweight Baby

CHENNAI: The maiden project of stand-up comedian Vikkals Vikram as hero was announced with grandeur recently at an event in Chennai. The movie is titled Lightweight Baby and is helmed by KC Guru. The story has been jointly penned by Guru and Vikram. Touted to be a rom-com sports drama, popular bodybuilder Arthy Krishna plays the female lead. The film is produced by Sagara Sandesh and Thimma Reddy G under the Hitha Studios banner.
The cinematography for the film will be done by Pramod Kotiyan and Saravanan Subramaniam will compose the music. “I started off as a theatre artiste in 2016 before taking a plunge into stand-up comedy, and my fans have been of immense support to me. They have been constantly checking on me on my upcoming ventures. I always wanted to become a hero but I have never been vocal about it. Now that it has come true with Lightweight Baby and I am happy about it. The story revolves around a stand-up comedian and a bodybuilder. I can’t divulge too much about it now,” Vikkals Vikram said.