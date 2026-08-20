Vikkals Vikram, Arathy Krishna's 'Lightweight, Baby!' first look poster out

Every schedule and every city brought something unique to this film. What started as an idea about two people from completely different worlds has now become a story we're genuinely proud of. While the shoot may be complete, another exciting phase begins in the edit room. We can't wait to introduce these characters to audiences." Vikkals Vikram had said, "Playing a hero for the first time has been one of the most exciting experiences of my career. Getting the opportunity to write the dialogues alongside acting made the journey even more special. It's rare to shape a character both in front of the camera and on paper. I'm grateful to the entire team for this experience, and I genuinely believe audiences are in for a fun and heartfelt entertainer."

Arathy Krishna had said, "Fitness has always challenged me physically, but acting challenged me emotionally in completely new ways. Playing this character helped me discover a different side of myself, and I'm thankful to the entire team for making my first major film such a memorable experience. I'm excited for audiences to see the film." With filming now complete, the team has shifted its focus to post-production. The film is slated for a theatrical release later this year.