Vikas Khanna: Indian cuisine in the west is on the cusp of metamorphosis

He further mentioned, “It's on the cusp of metamorphosis, a continuous metamorphosis where they will keep changing their colors, their forms, their shapes, their flavors, their service, their auras, their decors, but the roots are stuck on comfort. Like we sometimes say in ‘MasterChef India’, ‘You didn't cook for me, you cooked for my childhood’. The inception and growth of every cuisine will come from those points of intervals”.

“It's based on how we are evolving as humans, and of course, the trades and everything in society is a reflection in our cuisine”, he added.