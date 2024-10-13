Vijay's 'The GOAT' collects Rs 100 crore for distributors from Tamil Nadu alone
A couple of days ago, the makers had announced that the film grossed Rs 455 crore worldwide
CHENNAI: Actor Vijay's 'The Greatest of All Time' (The GOAT) has crossed a milestone of earning Rs 100 crore for distributors from Tamil Nadu alone. The team celebrated the achievement by cutting a cake on Saturday night.
In a video shared on social media by Tamil Nadu distributor of 'The GOAT' Raahul, Vijay is seen cutting a cake with the distributor, and also producer Archana Kalpathi. A couple of days ago, the makers had announced that the film grossed Rs 455 crore worldwide.
Celebrating #TheGreatestOfAllTime moment with @actorvijay na❤️❤️❤️ @archanakalpathi for achieving #100CRORESSHAREINTAMILNADU @vp_offl @Jagadishbliss bro thanks @Ags_production @agscinemas @aishkalpathi pic.twitter.com/JdaTdxpvCq— raahul (@mynameisraahul) October 12, 2024
Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film was released on September 5. 'The GOAT' has Vijay playing dual roles. The film had a star-studded cast, including Prashanth, Prabhudeva, Sneha, Laila, and Meenakshi Chaudhary.
Meanwhile, Vijay has started work for his next film, directed by H Vinoth. 'Thalapathy 69' also has Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, and Gautham Menon in pivotal roles.