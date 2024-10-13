CHENNAI: Actor Vijay's 'The Greatest of All Time' (The GOAT) has crossed a milestone of earning Rs 100 crore for distributors from Tamil Nadu alone. The team celebrated the achievement by cutting a cake on Saturday night.

In a video shared on social media by Tamil Nadu distributor of 'The GOAT' Raahul, Vijay is seen cutting a cake with the distributor, and also producer Archana Kalpathi. A couple of days ago, the makers had announced that the film grossed Rs 455 crore worldwide.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film was released on September 5. 'The GOAT' has Vijay playing dual roles. The film had a star-studded cast, including Prashanth, Prabhudeva, Sneha, Laila, and Meenakshi Chaudhary.

Meanwhile, Vijay has started work for his next film, directed by H Vinoth. 'Thalapathy 69' also has Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, and Gautham Menon in pivotal roles.