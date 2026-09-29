Vijay's son Jason Sanjay's 'Sigma' cleared for release with U/A certificate

For the unaware, the action-adventure and heist comedy 'Sigma' is to hit screens worldwide on October 2 this year.

Directed by Jason Sanjay, who is also the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, 'Sigma' has been produced by Subaskaran under the prestigious Lyca Productions banner.

A trailer that was released by the makers recently has added to the excitement of fans. The trailer gives away the fact that the protagonist (played by Sundeep Kishan) of the film is betrayed at one point. However, he refuses to forget what has happened to him and instead chooses to fight back and reclaim what he has lost.