Vijay Varma plays a sharp minded businessman in a powerful tale of ambition & power in 'Matka King'

Sharing the initial glimpse of the drama on social media, the makers wrote, "Pot spelt backwards is top and that is where a king belongs (sic)."

“Matka King is a gripping story of one man’s journey to succeed against all odds in a changing world, told in a way that will surprise audiences. The tale of Brij Bhatti’s rise as the Mata King is equal parts fascinating and cautionary," said Nikhil Madhok, director & head of Originals, Prime Video, India.

Siddharth Roy Kapur, co-producer for Matka King, shared, “What drew us to Matka King was the scale and uniqueness of the world it is set in, and the story of an individual navigating ambition, identity, and the pursuit of respect in a rapidly evolving society."