The film marks the reunion of the director and Vijay Sethupathi after their acclaimed collaboration in ‘Super Deluxe’. Produced by Thiagarajan Kumararaja and SD Ezhilmathy under the banners of Tyler Durden and Kino Fist, the film is written by Andrew Louis.

Known for his distinctive storytelling in ‘Aaranya Kaandam’ and ‘Super Deluxe’, Kumararaja is said to have explored an engaging narrative featuring relatable characters and emotional moments in his latest outing. The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Raj B Shetty and Kishore in significant roles.

GV Prakash Kumar, who previously collaborated with Thiagarajan Kumararaja on ‘Oram Po’ (2007), where the latter contributed to the screenplay and lyrics, is composing music for ‘Pocket Novel’. This marks their first collaboration with Kumararaja in the capacity of director. Nirav Shah has handled cinematography, while Sathyaraj Natarajan is the editor, V Shanmugaraja is the art director and Dhilip Subbarayan has choreographed the action sequences. SD Ezhilmathy has also served as the costume designer. The film’s January 14 release is expected to make it one of the notable releases in the Pongal season