Vijay Sethupathi’s Pocket Novel locks Pongal release

CHENNAI: Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Pocket Novel, directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, is set to hit theatres on January 14, 2027, coinciding with the Pongal festival. The makers announced the release date with a new poster featuring the cast.
The film also stars Malavika Mohanan in the female lead role. The illustrated poster offers a glimpse of the ensemble, featuring Vijay Sethupathi alongside Malavika and other characters, with bundles of currency notes hinting at the film’s intriguing world.
Pocket Novel marks Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s return to direction after Super Deluxe.The film is produced by Tyler Durden and Kino Fist. G V Prakash Kumar has been announced as the music composer, replacing Ilaiyaraaja, who was initially associated with the project.