Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja marches towards China

CHENNAI: One of the successful releases of this year, with appreciation from both the critics and audience, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Maharaja is all set to release in China. The actor took to his X account on Friday and shared that the suspense thriller will release in the east-Asian country on November 29.

Helmed by Nithilan Saminathan, Maharaja is Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film. The movie also stars Anurag Kashyap, Natty (Natraj), Bharathiraja, Abhirami, Mamta Mohandas, Singampuli, Munishkanth, Sachana and Boys Manikandan in prominent roles.

Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy produced the film, under the banner Passion Studios and The Route. B Ajaneesh Loknath composed the music, while Dinesh Purushothaman handled the camera. Philomin Raj took care of the cuts. Maharaja was released in India on June 14.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has Ace, Viduthalai Part 2 and Train in his pipeline.