Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja goes global, lands Hollywood remake

The announcement was made by Passion Studios on social media, describing the Nithilan Saminathan directorial as a “historic milestone” for Tamil cinema. The poster shared by the makers carries the line, “The first Tamil film to be made in Hollywood by a big studio.”

Released in 2024, Maharaja marked Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film as a lead actor. The crime thriller also featured Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natty, Abhirami and Sachana Namidass.