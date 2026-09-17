Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja goes global, lands Hollywood remake

CHENNAI: Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Maharaja is set to become the first Tamil film to be remade in Hollywood by a major studio, with the makers officially announcing the development.
The announcement was made by Passion Studios on social media, describing the Nithilan Saminathan directorial as a “historic milestone” for Tamil cinema. The poster shared by the makers carries the line, “The first Tamil film to be made in Hollywood by a big studio.”
Released in 2024, Maharaja marked Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film as a lead actor. The crime thriller also featured Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natty, Abhirami and Sachana Namidass.
The story follows a barber who approaches the police over a missing dustbin named Lakshmi, with the seemingly simple complaint eventually opening up a much darker story.
There has been speculation that Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey could headline the remake. However, it has not been confirmed.
Directed by Nithilan Saminathan, Maharaja was produced by Passion Studios, The Route and Think Studios. The film received a wide international release and later reached a larger audience through streaming.
Further details about the Hollywood adaptation, including its cast and studio, are expected to be announced in the upcoming days.