Vijay Sethupathi's c is based on true incidents: Puri Jagannadh

CHENNAI: Director Puri Jagannadh, whose eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road', featuring actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, is fast gearing up for release, has now disclosed that the film is based on true incidents.
Participating in a teaser launch event in Chennai, the director said, "The Slumdog is based on true incidents. Real incidents. And real emotion is there in the film. When we come across beggars, we ignore them. We don't notice, we don't focus on them. But we know there are a lot of stories behind them. There's a lot of emotion there. We don't know who are those beggars actually."
While pointing out that the film would have a lot of action, the director said that it would also be equally emotional. "There's a lot of emotion. This is an emotional movie."
Jagannadh said that they had made this movie for the next generation. "We have made this film for the Gen Z guys. I feel the Gen Z guys are more disciplined than the previous generation. They're more emotional also," he said and asked those from Gen Z to watch the film with their families.
The makers of the film also released a gritty and power-packed teaser on the occasion.
The teaser released opens on a powerful note, with the protagonist speaking about the harsh and often overlooked lives of beggars while delivering a stern warning to those who exploit or mistreat them. What follows is a gripping montage of action, emotion, and mystery, introducing the film’s principal characters one after another. While the teaser offers several glimpses into the world of the film, it cleverly leaves its biggest question unanswered- is Vijay Sethupathi’s character genuinely blind, or is there a deeper secret behind his appearance?
For the unaware, the film, apart from Vijay Sethupathi, also features actors Samyuktha, Tabu, Duniya Vijay Kumar, Brahmaji and VTV Ganesh among others.
Having successfully wrapped up production, the film is currently in its final stages of post-production, with work progressing at a brisk pace for all versions.
Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the Puri Connects banner in association with JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla’s JB Motion Pictures, the film carries substantial expectations.