Vijay Sethupathi's c is based on true incidents: Puri Jagannadh

Participating in a teaser launch event in Chennai, the director said, "The Slumdog is based on true incidents. Real incidents. And real emotion is there in the film. When we come across beggars, we ignore them. We don't notice, we don't focus on them. But we know there are a lot of stories behind them. There's a lot of emotion there. We don't know who are those beggars actually."

While pointing out that the film would have a lot of action, the director said that it would also be equally emotional. "There's a lot of emotion. This is an emotional movie."