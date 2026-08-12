Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Baththa’ set to hit screens on October 1

CHENNAI: Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film, ‘Baththa’, is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on October 1.
The film, presented by Star Studio18 and leading director Atlee, and jointly produced by A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios Production, marks the third collaboration between Vijay Sethupathi and Balaji Tharaneetharan.
Previously, the two had worked together on notable projects, ‘Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom’ and ‘Seethakathi’. The duo coming together once again has triggered big expectations for Baththa among the audience.
Filmmaker Atlee and Vijay Sethupathi had earlier worked together for the pan-India blockbuster ‘Jawan’. While he played a pivotal role in ‘Jawan’, Vijay Sethupathi now plays the lead in ‘Baththa’, which is presented by Atlee.
Lijomol Jose, who played a prominent role in ‘Jai Bhim’, is playing the female lead in this film, which has music composed by Sai Abhyankkar.
Selvakumar SK has handled the cinematography, while R Kalaivanan is the editor. T Muthuraj is the production designer, and Ashwin Murugan has worked as the co-producer.
Baththa is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, Alok Jain, and Ajit Andhare.