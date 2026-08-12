Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Baththa’ set to hit screens on October 1

The film, presented by Star Studio18 and leading director Atlee, and jointly produced by A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios Production, marks the third collaboration between Vijay Sethupathi and Balaji Tharaneetharan.

Previously, the two had worked together on notable projects, ‘Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom’ and ‘Seethakathi’. The duo coming together once again has triggered big expectations for Baththa among the audience.

Filmmaker Atlee and Vijay Sethupathi had earlier worked together for the pan-India blockbuster ‘Jawan’. While he played a pivotal role in ‘Jawan’, Vijay Sethupathi now plays the lead in ‘Baththa’, which is presented by Atlee.