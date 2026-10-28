Vijay Sethupathi’s Baththa selected for Indian Film Festival of Alberta

CHENNAI: Baththa, written and directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan and starring Vijay Sethupathi, has been officially selected for the 12th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Alberta (IFFA) 2026 in Canada
The film will be screened on November 2 at 7 pm at Landmark Cinemas City Centre in Edmonton, Alberta.The announcement was made by the makers on social media, celebrating the film’s selection at the international festival.
Baththa features Vijay Sethupathi alongside Jose, Lijomol Jose, Hari, Arjun Chidambaram, Balamurugan, Vishnu Govindan and Sai Prithviraj, among others. The film has music composed by Sai Abhyankkar.