Cinema

Vijay Sethupathi’s Baththa selected for Indian Film Festival of Alberta

The film will be screened on November 2 at 7 pm at Landmark Cinemas City Centre in Edmonton, Alberta
Baththa official poster
Baththa official poster(Photo: X/@Cine1Studios)
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CHENNAI: Baththa, written and directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan and starring Vijay Sethupathi, has been officially selected for the 12th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Alberta (IFFA) 2026 in Canada

The film will be screened on November 2 at 7 pm at Landmark Cinemas City Centre in Edmonton, Alberta.The announcement was made by the makers on social media, celebrating the film’s selection at the international festival.

Baththa features Vijay Sethupathi alongside Jose, Lijomol Jose, Hari, Arjun Chidambaram, Balamurugan, Vishnu Govindan and Sai Prithviraj, among others. The film has music composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

Vijay Sethupathi
Indian Film Festival
Baththa
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