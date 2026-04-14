Vijay Sethupathi, Vetrimaran release first look of Gopi Nainar's 'Colony'

Sources close to the director say that 'Colony' too, like the director's earlier film 'Aramm' and his upcoming film that is ready for release 'Manushi', will highlight a social cause.

Sources inside the unit say that the film will revolve around the struggle of a mother who seeks justice for the death of her son.

The first look poster that was released shows a solemn looking Radhika seated crosslegged on the ground even as there is chaos all around her. Cops on the roof of a police vehicle are seen opening fire on the masses who seem to be scurrying for cover.