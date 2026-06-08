Vijay Sethupathi unveils first-look poster of Renigunta 2

CHENNAI: Actor-producer Vijay Sethupathi has unveiled the first-look poster of Renigunta 2, the sequel to director R Panneerselvam’s critically acclaimed 2009 crime drama Renigunta.
Sharing the poster on social media, Vijay Sethupathi extended his wishes to the team and expressed his support for the project. The announcement has generated excitement among fans of the original film, which was praised for its raw portrayal of crime and violence.
Released in 2009, Renigunta followed the lives of five youngsters who escape from a juvenile home and find themselves drawn into a dangerous criminal underworld. The film earned both critical acclaim and commercial success for its gritty storytelling and realistic treatment of its subject.