The star-studded event is being held at the New York Hilton Midtown on Monday evening (November 24 morning in India) and is hosted by actor Michael Urie. The event features 64 nominees across 16 categories.

Sethupathi joins an international lineup of presenters, including Constance Zimmer, Celia Imrie, Jay Pharoah, Gus Kenworthy, Sophie Charlotte, Robbie GK and David Zaslav. For the red carpet, the actor opted for a classic all-black ensemble. His outfit featured a tailored blazer with intricate gold embroidery on the right shoulder and near the left pocket.

Apart from Sethupathi's appearance as a presenter, India also had representation in the competitive categories at this year's ceremony. Comedian Vir Das received his third International Emmy nomination for his Netflix stand-up special Vir Das: Fool Volume.