Vijay Sethupathi-Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Pocket Novel goes on floors

Pocket Novel marks the third directorial of the filmmaker, after Aaranya Kaandam (2010) and Super Deluxe (2019). Billed to carry a unique storytelling, the film also stars Raj B Shetty, Kishore and Malavika Mohanan. Ilaiyaraaja is composing the music for the film, which is backed by Tyler Durden And Kino Fist (TDKF).