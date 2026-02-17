Vijay Sethupathi-Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Pocket Novel goes on floors

CHENNAI: The Super Deluxe duo, actor Vijay Sethupathi and filmmaker Thiagarajan Kumararaja, are joining hands again for Pocket Novel. The film's first look was unveiled a couple of days ago. The latest update is that the shooting for the project has officially begun.
Pocket Novel marks the third directorial of the filmmaker, after Aaranya Kaandam (2010) and Super Deluxe (2019). Billed to carry a unique storytelling, the film also stars Raj B Shetty, Kishore and Malavika Mohanan. Ilaiyaraaja is composing the music for the film, which is backed by Tyler Durden And Kino Fist (TDKF).
A multilingual film to be made in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, Pocket Novel will feature Nirav Shah handling the camera, while Sathyaraj Natarajan is taking care of the cuts.
The makers are planning to release the film by the end of 2026.