Vijay Sethupathi takes lessons from parotta master; VJS52 begins in Chennai

CHENNAI: In a recent interview with us, National award-winning actor Nithya Menen said that she is a part of Vijay Sethupathi’s 52nd film that will be helmed by Pandiraj and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films’ Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thygarajan.

While it was reported that Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the role of a parotta master, DT Next learns that the actor took lessons for the same. “To make his character look more authentic, Vijay Sethupathi took training with a real-life parotta master. The film went on floors in Chennai last week and the first schedule is progressing at a rapid pace,” said a source in the know.

The yet-untitled project will be a fun-filled family entertainer and the rest of the cast and crew of VJS52 will be made official in the coming days.

Pandiraj’s last directorial was Etharkkum Thunindhavan in 2022 that had Suriya, Vinay Rai and Priyanka Mohan in lead roles. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi’s last outing Maharaja is one of the biggest successes for the Tamil film industry this year.