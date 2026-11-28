The film, which is among the most eagerly expected films this year, is to hit screens on December 4 this year. Vijay Sethupathi, who took to his social media timelines to share the link to the just released trailer, said, "Witness the high-octane action unfold now. Presenting you the trailer of #Train."

The trailer begins with a super fast train departing from a crowded railway station. Soon after the train hits full speed, it becomes evident that the brakes are not functioning. Efforts by railway personnel to apply mechanical brakes to stop the train too don't bear fruit.

The train hurries at a frenzied pace towards its doom. As news of the impending disaster spreads, railway officials begin to worry, passengers begin to panic, cops begin to strategize. Fights begin to erupt as tempers begin to rise. In the midst of all this chaos, we realise a group of vicious villains, one of whom happens to be a character played by Nasser, is busy carrying out a sinister plan.

We hear Nasser say, "Find them all, delete!" As everything starts to fall apart, there is one man (played by Vijay Sethupathi) who seems to have his head in order and his feet firmly on the ground. How he and a group of other people on train avert a disaster is what Train is all about. The film has already been cleared by the Censor Board for release with an U/A certificate. A couple of months ago, Thanu had announced the news that the film had been cleared by the Censor Board for release. He had then said, "Train censored U/A." For the unaware, director Mysskin's fast-paced action thriller, 'Train', featuring actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs ever since the makers released a teaser recently.