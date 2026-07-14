Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Train' to hit screens in August this year

"Oh my God, is that so sir. Please announce the date as well," he said, in an excited tone.

When the producer smiled and refrained from announcing a date, he pretended as if the producer had announced August 14 as the release date and said, "But Suriya's film is releasing on August 14 sir..."

Laughing, producer Thanu pointed out that he had only said that the film would release in August and that he had not mentioned August 14, making the auditorium erupt in laughter.