Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Slumdog 33 Temple Road' makers reveal Zarina Wahab's look as Zubaida in film

The makers also disclosed that she plays a character called Zubaida in the film.

Director Puri Jagannadh, who shared the first look poster of the actress on his social media timelines, wrote, "A heart full of love, a life full of struggles. Introducing @iamzarinawahab as ZUBEIDAA from #SlumDog - 33 Temple with a SPECIAL CHARACTER GLIMPSE Tomorrow at 10 AM. A #PuriJagannadh film. @Charmmeofficial Presents.Produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, JB NarayanRao Kondrolla. Releases in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam."

It may be recalled that the makers have already shared a glimpse video of the character that actress Tabu plays in the film. For the unaware, Tabu plays a character called Gauri Hegde in the film. The glimpse video that the makers had shared to introduce Tabu's character in the film described her as "One fearless woman" and "Powerful Officer". The glimpse video showed Tabu slapping and threatening people. In one scene, she is seen telling Vijay Sethupathi, "In our style, we first shoot and then talk."