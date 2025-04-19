Vijay Sethupathi starrer Ace slated to release on May 23

CHENNAI: Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Rukmini Vasanth in lead roles, Ace is directed by Aarumuga Kumar. On Saturday, the makers announced that the film will hit the screens worldwide on May 23.

Ace's first look was unveiled in May last year and the team has unveiled the first single, Urugudhu Urugudhu, a few weeks ago. Produced by 7Cs Entertainment, the film also stars Yogi Babu, PS Avinash, Divya Pillai, Bablu, Rajkumar and others in pivotal roles.

Justin Prabhakaran has scored the tunes for Ace. Karan B Rawat is handling the camera, while R Govindaraj is taking care of the cuts.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has Mysskin's Train and a project with Pandiraj in the pipeline.