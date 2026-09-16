Vijay Sethupathi releases teaser of supernatural mystery thriller 'Mandavetti’

Taking to his X timeline to release the teaser, Vijay Sethupathi wrote, "Here is the official teaser of #Mandavetti." The teaser, which plunges audiences into a disturbing world where fear arrives without warning and the line between the known and the supernatural begins to disappear, is two minutes long.

The teaser wastes no time in establishing an unsettling environment, opening with a woman in a trance-like state whose presence immediately creates an inexplicable sense of dread.

From there, the teaser unfolds through a series of mysterious happenings, fragmented conversations and unsettling glimpses of characters attempting to make sense of something far beyond their understanding.