Vijay Sethupathi, Mysskin’s Train teaser out

CHENNAI: The teaser of Train, starring Vijay Sethupathi and directed by Mysskin, has been unveiled, offering a glimpse into the psychological action thriller.
The film marks Mysskin’s debut as a music composer ,while Kalaipuli S Thanu is backing the project under V Creations. The cast also includes Shruti Haasan, Dimple Hayathi and Nassar.
The teaser sets the tone for a haunting psychological thriller, with most of the narrative unfolding aboard a moving train. Packed with scary visuals, mysterious passengers, violent confrontations and unexplained incidents, With glimpses of Vijay Sethupathi caught in a mystery, the teaser hints at a psychological thriller where every compartment appears to hide a secret.
Mysskin’s signature dark storytelling is complemented by background score composed by the filmmaker himself, heightening the sense of mystery and tension throughout the teaser.
Ahead of the teaser launch, the makers had released the first single, Kannakkuzhikaaraa which was sung by Shruti Haasan and composed by Mysskin, with lyrics by Kabilan.
Train has been in the making since late 2023 and completed production last year, with fans eagerly awaiting updates after a prolonged post-production phase. With the teaser now out, expectations have raised for the first-ever collaboration between Vijay Sethupathi and Mysskin.