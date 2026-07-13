Vijay Sethupathi, Mysskin’s Train teaser out

Mysskin’s signature dark storytelling is complemented by background score composed by the filmmaker himself, heightening the sense of mystery and tension throughout the teaser.

Ahead of the teaser launch, the makers had released the first single, Kannakkuzhikaaraa which was sung by Shruti Haasan and composed by Mysskin, with lyrics by Kabilan.

Train has been in the making since late 2023 and completed production last year, with fans eagerly awaiting updates after a prolonged post-production phase. With the teaser now out, expectations have raised for the first-ever collaboration between Vijay Sethupathi and Mysskin.