Vijay Sethupathi: Mysskin would reward the best technician, junior artiste on the sets of 'Train' with Rs 1000 every day

Speaking in the teaser launch event of the film, Vijay Sethupathi said, "Mysskin did a wonderful thing while making this film. Just by spending Rs 2000 everyday, he extracted work from people wonderfully well."

Going on to explain what he meant by that, Vijay Sethupathi said, "Mysskin announced a reward of Rs 1000 to the best technician and the best junior artiste on set each day. Just to win the award, everybody worked really well. The money part of it was only secondary. The manner in which that money was presented made all the difference."

He explained, "One day, I would present it to the best technician and the junior artiste, on another day, the film's heroine would present it to the technician and junior artiste picked as the best on that day. Picking the winners and acknowledging their work on stage gave the winners great happiness. Every day, the set of the film would appear like the stage put up for a festival."

He went on to say, "Mysskin is someone who observes everyone around him. He treats everybody with kindness. He is someone who willingly shares -- be it knowledge or kindness -- with others."

Already, the makers of the film have confirmed that the film will release in August this year.