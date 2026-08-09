Vijay Sethupathi flaunts a new avatar in the latest promo of 'Bigg Boss Tamil season 10'

CHENNAI: Southern actor Vijay Sethupathi was seen flaunting a completely new avatar as he gears up to return as the host for the tenth season of the reality show 'Bigg Boss Tamil'.
On Saturday, Star Vijay and JioHotstar treated the netizens with the exciting launch promo of 'Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10'.
The 10th season of the popular reality show has been marked with "Paththandu Vazhthukal". The creative wordplay has been inspired by the familiar Tamil greeting "Puthandu Vazhthukal." With the latest promo of the drama, the makers extended this special greeting to audiences, thanking them for loving the show for so many years.
The milestone season is marked with Carnivizha, a grand entertainment celebration compiling all the elements which have been loved by the audiences in the past, such as drama, laughter, friendships, rivalries, emotions, and unforgettable moments.
Host Vijay Sethupathi welcomed the viewers to Carnivizha, extending an invitation to all to be a part of the grand celebration of Season 10 of 'Bigg Boss Tamil'.
Towards the end of the promo, Vijay Sethupathi signed off with the powerful line, saying, "Inga Onnu Nenacha... Pathu Nadakkum. (Here, if you think of one thing… ten things will happen."
This line hints at the unpredictable and chaotic nature of the reality show. It points out that a single decision in the show is capable of setting off a chain reaction, altering the course of the game.
'Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10' is touted to be the biggest edition in the history of the franchise.
'Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10' is expected to premiere shortly exclusively on Star Vijay and JioHotstar.
Over the years, 'Bigg Boss Tamil' has become a crucial part of the Tamil entertainment industry. It successfully manages to keep the viewers hooked for almost 100 days every year, turning the show into a phenomenon.