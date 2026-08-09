Vijay Sethupathi flaunts a new avatar in the latest promo of 'Bigg Boss Tamil season 10'

Host Vijay Sethupathi welcomed the viewers to Carnivizha, extending an invitation to all to be a part of the grand celebration of Season 10 of 'Bigg Boss Tamil'.

Towards the end of the promo, Vijay Sethupathi signed off with the powerful line, saying, "Inga Onnu Nenacha... Pathu Nadakkum. (Here, if you think of one thing… ten things will happen."

This line hints at the unpredictable and chaotic nature of the reality show. It points out that a single decision in the show is capable of setting off a chain reaction, altering the course of the game.

'Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10' is touted to be the biggest edition in the history of the franchise.

'Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10' is expected to premiere shortly exclusively on Star Vijay and JioHotstar.

Over the years, 'Bigg Boss Tamil' has become a crucial part of the Tamil entertainment industry. It successfully manages to keep the viewers hooked for almost 100 days every year, turning the show into a phenomenon.