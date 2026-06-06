Vijay Sethupathi completes dubbing for teaser of Puri Jagannadh's 'Slumdog 33 Temple Road'

What was interesting about the disclosure was that the ace director said that actor Vijay Sethupathi had himself dubbed in not just one but three languages -- Tamil, Telugu and Hindi-- for the teaser of the film.

Taking to his X timeline to make the announcement, director Puri Jagannadh wrote, "Makkalselvan @VijaySethuOffl has completed dubbing for the teaser of #SlumDog - 33 Temple Road. Adding his personal touch across languages, he has dubbed himself in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Teaser out on JUNE 8th at 6 PM. A #PuriJagannadh film. @Charmmeofficial presents. Produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, JB NarayanRao Kondrolla. Releases in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam."