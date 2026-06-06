Vijay Sethupathi completes dubbing for teaser of Puri Jagannadh's 'Slumdog 33 Temple Road'

HYDERABAD: Director Puri Jagannadh on Saturday disclosed that actor Vijay Sethupathi had completed dubbing for the teaser of his eagerly awaited upcoming film, 'Slumdog 33 Temple Road'.
What was interesting about the disclosure was that the ace director said that actor Vijay Sethupathi had himself dubbed in not just one but three languages -- Tamil, Telugu and Hindi-- for the teaser of the film.
Taking to his X timeline to make the announcement, director Puri Jagannadh wrote, "Makkalselvan @VijaySethuOffl has completed dubbing for the teaser of #SlumDog - 33 Temple Road. Adding his personal touch across languages, he has dubbed himself in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Teaser out on JUNE 8th at 6 PM. A #PuriJagannadh film. @Charmmeofficial presents. Produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, JB NarayanRao Kondrolla. Releases in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam."
The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs ever since the unit began shooting in July last year.
Sources close to the unit have confirmed that shooting for the film had been completed and that post-production activities were progressing rapidly across all language versions. The makers have announced that the film’s teaser will be launched on June 8.
A title poster of the film that was shared by the director last year had showed Vijay Sethupathi sporting a stylish pair of coolers and having a blood-stained machete in his hand. The actor was seen standing amidst cartons of wooden boxes containing currency notes.
The film is being produced by Puri Jagannath under the banner of Puri Connects and is to be presented by Charmi Kaur in collaboration with JB Motion Pictures and JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla. The collaboration with JB Motion Pictures will allow the makers to further enhance the grandeur of the movie.
Samyuktha plays the female lead opposite Vijay Sethupathi in this film, while Tabu and Kannada star Duniya Vijay take on crucial characters that are expected to add significant weight to the narrative. The ensemble also features Brahmaji and VTV Ganesh in key supporting roles.
Sources have disclosed that Samyuktha’s character will be integral to the narrative, with ample scope for performance and emotional depth. The actress is reportedly thrilled with the story and her role.
National Award-winning music director Harshavardhan Rameshwar, whose work in films like Arjun Reddy and Animal earned widespread acclaim for its raw intensity and emotional depth, is scoring the music for the movie.
Slum Dog is to have a Pan India release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.