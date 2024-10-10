Vijay Sethupathi and Soori start dubbing for Viduthalai Part 2

CHENNAI:Viduthalai Part 2is one of the much-anticipated films of the year. On Thursday, the makers released a few pictures from the dubbing session for the film, informing that the team has officially kickstarted the dubbing.

Along with the cast including Vijay Sethupathi and Soori, Vetri Maaran was also present at the studio. Bhavani Sre, Gautham Menon, Rajiv Menon and Chetan reprise their roles from the first part and Viduthalai 2 has Manju Warrier, Kishore, and Anurag Kashyap in important roles.

The film will have music composed by Ilaiyaraaja and cinematography handled by R Velraj. R Ramar is taking care of the cuts. It is produced by Elred Kumar, under the banner RS Infotainment, and Vetrimaaran’s Grass Root Film Company. Viduthalai Part 1 hit the screens last year. The release of Part 2 was delayed due to the post-production works and will release on big screens on December 20.