Begin typing your search...

    Vijay Sethupathi and Soori start dubbing for Viduthalai Part 2

    Bhavani Sre, Gautham Menon, Rajiv Menon and Chetan reprise their roles from the first part and Viduthalai 2 has Manju Warrier, Kishore, and Anurag Kashyap in important roles.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 Oct 2024 2:59 PM GMT
    Vijay Sethupathi and Soori start dubbing for Viduthalai Part 2
    X

    Poster of the film 'Viduthalai 2'

    CHENNAI:Viduthalai Part 2is one of the much-anticipated films of the year. On Thursday, the makers released a few pictures from the dubbing session for the film, informing that the team has officially kickstarted the dubbing.

    Along with the cast including Vijay Sethupathi and Soori, Vetri Maaran was also present at the studio. Bhavani Sre, Gautham Menon, Rajiv Menon and Chetan reprise their roles from the first part and Viduthalai 2 has Manju Warrier, Kishore, and Anurag Kashyap in important roles.

    The film will have music composed by Ilaiyaraaja and cinematography handled by R Velraj. R Ramar is taking care of the cuts. It is produced by Elred Kumar, under the banner RS Infotainment, and Vetrimaaran’s Grass Root Film Company. Viduthalai Part 1 hit the screens last year. The release of Part 2 was delayed due to the post-production works and will release on big screens on December 20.

    Viduthalai Part 2Vijay SethupathiVetri MaaranSoori
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick