Vijay Kumar is known for his work in Uriyadi and Fight Club. He is now back with another strong content. On Sunday, actors Suriya and Jyotika unveiled the first look of Vijay Kumar’s next. Titled Arivu, the film is written and directed by Sathyasiva.
The poster features Vijay Kumar with women from a lower economic background. Through the announcement, the makers shared their wishes for International Women’s Day. Kayal Anandhi is set to play the female lead in the upcoming film.
Bankrolled by Saivinoth Jayakumar, National Award-winning music director D Imman is composing the music. Dill Raju is handling the camera for Arivu, and Vetre Krishnan is overseeing the cuts.
Other details about Arivu are kept under wraps and will be revealed by the makers in the coming days.
Last seen in Election, Vijay Kumar is praised for his script selection and direction. His directorials and powerful dialogue writing skills have increased the expectation for this upcoming film.