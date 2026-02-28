Vijay inspired me to enter cinema, says Mari Selvaraj

According to a Daily Thanthi report, speaking to the press in Thoothukudi, Mari Selvaraj said, "I love Vijay sir’s movies. He is one of the reasons why I moved towards cinema. As a fan, I like Vijay. Vijay is the reason why I came to cinema. Vijay sir is an important reason for going to the theatre. Vijay sir is an important reason for me going to the theatre."

Speaking about Vijay’s political entry, he said, "Anyone can come to politics. He can do good for the people. We should welcome whoever comes. When his political position is fully revealed, we will be able to understand. My best wishes to him."