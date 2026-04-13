Vijay files appeal on Rs 1.5 cr penalty slapped for concealing income

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician Vijay has filed an appeal before a division bench of the Madras High Court challenging a single Judge’s order dismissing his writ petition against the imposition of a penalty of Rs 1.50 crore for alleged concealment of income.
In his Income Tax return for the assessment year 2015-2016, Vijay had declared an income of Rs 35.42 crore for the relevant financial year.
During assessment proceedings, the Income Tax Department, after comparing the return with documents seized during a search conducted at his residence in 2015, found that an income of Rs 15 crore received for the film Puli had not been disclosed.
Following this, the department, by an order dated June 30, 2022, imposed a penalty of Rs 1.50 crore for concealment of income.
Challenging the penalty, the actor had filed a writ petition before the High Court. After hearing the matter, Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy held that the penalty order was within the prescribed time limit and found no infirmity warranting interference. The petition was accordingly dismissed.
Aggrieved by the order, Vijay has now preferred an appeal before a division bench of the High Court. The matter is expected to be taken up for hearing shortly.