Vijay dons the khaki in Jana Nayagan's 'first roar'

CHENNAI: As expectations soar high for what is said to be Vijay's last film before he completely gets into politics, the Jana Nayagan team unveiled a glimpse video just a few minutes ago, marking the actor's birthday.

A couple of weeks ago, DT Next reported that the makers of Jana Nayagan would release the teaser video on June 22.

The 65-second video, titled First Roar, begins with the words, A True Leader Rises Not For Power, But For People. Then the focus shifts to what is revealed to be a protest or riot and Vijay, who is playing a cop, walks towards the thugs with a lathi and blood soaked knife. Previously, Vijay played a cop role in Theri (2016), which is almost a decade ago.

Helmed by H Vinoth, Pooja Hegde is playing the leading lady. A few days ago, Pooja took to social media and shared that she has wrapped up shooting her portions in the film. Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, and Mamitha Baiju, among others, will be seen in key roles. KVN Productions is backing the project.

The first look and title of the highly-anticipated project were unveiled on January 26. Touted to be a political-entertainer, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music. Sathyan Sooryan is the cinematographer, and Pradeep E Ragav will oversee the cuts.

The film is in the final stages of production. Jana Nayagan is slated to hit the screens on January 9, 2026.