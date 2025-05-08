Vijay to wrap up Jana Nayagan shoot this week; teaser on June 22

CHENNAI: The latest update from the camp of Vijay’s 69th film Jana Nayagan is that Vijay is all set to wrap up the shooting for his portions this week. A source in the know told DT Next, “After Vijay wraps up, the entire film will be completed in the next 15 to 20 days, including the patchwork.”

Talking about further updates on Jana Nayagan, the source added that the makers are considering releasing the teaser for Vijay’s birthday on June 22.

After completing the shoot of the film, Vijay would focus on politics full time, considering that the state assembly elections are due for next summer.

Helmed by H Vinoth, Pooja Hegde is the leading lady. Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, and Mamitha Baiju, among others, will be seen in key roles. The first look and title of the highly-anticipated project were unveiled on January 26.

Touted to be a political-entertainer, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music. Sathyan Sooryan is the cinematographer, and Pradeep E Ragav will oversee the cuts.

Jana Nayagan is slated to hit the screens on January 9, 2026, worldwide.