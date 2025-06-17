Vijay Deverakonda’s wish to rumoured ladylove Rashmika Mandanna

MUMBAI: As Rashmika Mandanna’s much-discussed drama, “Kuberaa” gears up to release on June 20, her rumored beau Vijay Deverakonda used social media to wish the entire team of the crime thriller.

Taking to his X timeline, VD penned, “Wishing #Kuberaa all the very best as it heads to the big screen.”

Lauding the maker Sekhar Kammula, the ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor said, “@sekharkammula sir will always be a special name in my journey — he gave many actors like me hope.”

The actor and director duo worked together in the coming-of-age drama “Life Is Beautiful” back in 2012.

Vijay also expressed his excitement to see Dhanush, Rashmika, and Nagarjuna coming together for the highly-anticipated flick.

“To see him now telling a story on this scale, with a cast filled with personal favourites like @dhanushkraja, @iamnagarjuna sir, @iamRashmika — has me excited 🙂 Sending all my love and best wishes to the entire team. Can’t wait to watch it in theatres!”, he concluded.

The recently released trailer of “Kuberaa” hints at the tale of a government officer Deepak (Nagarjuna), who collaborates with a mysterious beggar Deva (Dhanush) in an attempt to bring down the maligned empire of a business tycoon (Jim Sarbh). However, before their plan can be completed, the beggar suddenly disappears, leaving behind hundreds of crores.

Produced by Puskur Rammohan Rao under the banner of Amigos Creations, Dalip Tahil, Sayaji Shinde, Divya Dekate, Koushik Mahata, Saurav Khurana, Col Ravi Sharma, and Hareesh Peradi have been roped in to play supporting roles in the film.

While Devi Sri Prasad has scored the tunes for “Kuberaa”, Niketh Bommireddy has performed the camera work.

Vijay and Rashmika are speculated to be in a relationship for a long time now, although the rumored lovebirds have remained tight-lipped regarding their relationship status.

However, Vijay and Rashmika are often seen vacationing in the same place at the same time, further fueling the speculations.